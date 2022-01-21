SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Richmond District crews hit the roads Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, addressing icy spots as they appeared following Thursday’s winter weather. Drivers should use extra caution during Friday morning commutes, as temperatures remain cold and wet pavement may be icy.
“It’s very cold across our district, which means salt can be less effective on the roads,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “When the temperature is at or below freezing and pavement is wet, drivers should expect icy patches on the road and drive accordingly. Although we didn’t see much accumulating snow on Thursday, any remaining wet roads or slush could be hazardous until temperatures rise or the road can be treated.”
Road conditions in the Richmond District range from clear to minor, as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Interstate routes are clear and mostly dry, but any wet pavement is being treated and monitored closely for freezing. Most primary routes (numbered 1-599) are in clear condition, with the exception of some minor wet spots that may turn icy in Dinwiddie, Nottoway and Prince George counties. Secondary routes (numbered 600 and above) and subdivisions are in clear to minor condition districtwide, with pavement ranging from dry to lightly snow covered. Crews will first address any icy conditions or accumulated snow on interstate and primary routes with salt to melt ice and apply sand to improve traction. The top priority is to promote access to major safety resources, such as hospitals, and other destinations along these high traffic volume corridors. Secondary routes will then be treated, followed by subdivision streets.
Teams are also preparing for possible additional winter weather Friday evening through Saturday. Crews will continue to work around the clock in 12-hour shifts until all state-maintained roads are safe and passable.
Tips for drivers
• Reduce your speed and use extra caution during morning commutes. Icy conditions cannot be ruled out for most of Friday, as air and pavement temperatures will remain cold.
• Allow more time to reach your destination and leave extra room between vehicles while driving.
• If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.
• Drivers may encounter slow-moving equipment on the roads during winter weather events. Please make sure to give VDOT vehicles room on the roads and be aware of your surroundings.
Information resources
511 Virginia
Before traveling, you can get the latest traffic conditions by using 511 Virginia. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, visit www.511virginia.org or download the free mobile app at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/511.asp#app.
