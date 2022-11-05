VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Sunday November 6th, at 2:00am your clocks will jump back, and you will gain an hour of sleep. What does this mean for your evening commute from work and school? Less light, which could lead to drowsy driving as well as other driving risks. AAA Tidewater reminds motorists to use caution while everyone adjusts to the change.
“As our mornings and evenings get darker, AAA reminds road users to be extra attentive.” said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater public relations specialist. “Whether you are behind the wheel, or using the road in another fashion, exercising caution during this transitional period is crucial.”
According to AAA Foundation research:
• An estimated 6% to 11% of all police-reported motor-vehicle crashes and 16% to 21% of fatal crashes likely involve drowsy driving.
• Any sleep less than the recommended minimum of 7 hours for adults is considered insufficient, and sleep deficiency may impair driving performance.
• In a simulator study, sleep-deprived drivers had slower reaction times, were less attentive to their environment, and had impaired decision-making skills—all of which contributed to motor vehicle crashes.
AAA Tidewater recommends that drivers:
• Should not rely on their bodies to provide warning signs for drowsiness and should instead prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road.
• Travel at times of the day when they are normally awake.
• Avoid heavy foods.
• Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.
As part of North America's largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services.
