RADFORD — Shirlkay Nikole Poarch of Emporia, VA, graduated from
Radford University with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies at winter commencement ceremonies held Dec. 11, 2021.
Radford University conferred 594 undergraduate and graduate degrees on Dec. 11. Of these, 461 graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded at the Dedmon Center on main campus in Radford, and 133 degrees were presented at Radford University Carilion events in Roanoke.
