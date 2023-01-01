First Lieutenant Tyler Topping, United States Army, distinguished service during theCombined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, at Erbil Airbase (EAB), in Iraq, from March to December 2022 in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE (OIR).
During this period, 1LT Topping served as the primary Engagement Operations Cell Battle Captain in charge of all maintenance operations for the Landbased Phalanx Weapon System EAB resulting in minimal downtime across all five weapon systems. Topping’s dedication, drive, and determination resulted in uninterrupted Indirect Fire (IDF) Protection to over 4,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, and Civilian support personnel along with protecting critical strategic and tactical assets on EAB.
Topping served as the principle subject matter expert on all integrated Counter, Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) systems and all engagement procedures within the EOC. He effectively managed maintenance and troubleshooting to ensure constant coverage of all defended assets during the peak threat window. He oversaw all eight Pre-Aimed Calibration (PAC) fires during the deployment.
He handled all coordination with the base defense operation center (BDOC) and Task Force Warrior, maintaining smooth communications across all echelons. His disciplined initiative and system knowledge greatly reduced overall system down time and mitigated operational risk by maximizing coverage against enemy rocket attacks and Unmanned Aerial System Intelligence Survey and Reconnaissance capabilities.
Topping was instrumental in the initial development and continual refinement of the Detachment’s EOC Battle Book, as well as the Battalion’s tactical standard operating procedures. His understanding of technical manuals, application of prior training, ability to command his EOC, and ability to extend his influence to EOCs on different shifts was critical to the overall success of the Detachment’s C-RAM mission. 1LT Topping quickly absorbed, and became an expert in, EOC Battle Captain required knowledge His expertise earned him the distinction as become the best Battle Captain in the Battery.
Topping consistently displayed poise, sound judgment, and critical thinking over the course of the deployment. He offered technical recommendations to multiple echelons. I His input ensured BDOC and Joint Operation Center (JOC) personnel considered multiple operational perspectives before making a decision. The First Lieutenant’s expertise and mastery of C-RAM operations led to the development of a robust communication plan. He was a vital component to the development and refinement of EOC battle drills and Standard Operating Procedures.
Topping’s leadership and professionalism exemplify the Army values and his actions reflect great credit upon himself, the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the Virginia National Guard, the United States Army, and the Department of Defense.
