RICHMOND – Virginia will be among 15 states, from Maine to Florida, to participate once again in the “Drive to Save Lives” traffic safety initiative along the entire Interstate 95 corridor. Beginning this weekend, April 1-3, 2023, Virginia State Police will be dedicating additional patrol resources to I-95 traffic safety enforcement. Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers along Virginia’s entire 178 miles of I-95, from the border of North Carolina to Maryland. This year’s initiative also coincides with Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“As even more people take to the road this weekend for Spring Break, vacations and outdoor adventuring, this enhanced, multi-agency enforcement initiative along the East Coast is simply about saving lives,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Complying with posted speed limits, buckling up, keeping your eyes on the road and responsibly sharing the road with others will help ensure your spring travels are safe – no matter what state you may be traveling I-95.”

