RICHMOND – Virginia will be among 15 states, from Maine to Florida, to participate once again in the “Drive to Save Lives” traffic safety initiative along the entire Interstate 95 corridor. Beginning this weekend, April 1-3, 2023, Virginia State Police will be dedicating additional patrol resources to I-95 traffic safety enforcement. Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers along Virginia’s entire 178 miles of I-95, from the border of North Carolina to Maryland. This year’s initiative also coincides with Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
“As even more people take to the road this weekend for Spring Break, vacations and outdoor adventuring, this enhanced, multi-agency enforcement initiative along the East Coast is simply about saving lives,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Complying with posted speed limits, buckling up, keeping your eyes on the road and responsibly sharing the road with others will help ensure your spring travels are safe – no matter what state you may be traveling I-95.”
The “I-95 Drive to Save Lives” traffic safety and enforcement campaign includes the Florida Highway Patrol, North Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Georgia Highway Patrol, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, New York State Police, Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police, New Hampshire State Police, Massachusetts State Police and Maine State Police.
With increased patrols, State Police also remind drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, then drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.
