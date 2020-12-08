The Greensville County Sheriff's Office is investigating Dec.1 and Dec. 5 breaking and entering incidents at State Line Grocery on Highway 301.
According to the Sheriff's Office, two individuals forced entry into the store on Dec.1. U.S. currency and lottery tickets were stolen from the site.
A second breaking and entering of the store occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 5. U.S. currency was stolen from the store.
If you have any information about either incident, contact Det. C. Rook at the Greensville County Sheriff's Office at (434) 348-4200.
