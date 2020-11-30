COVID-19 has put a damper on most community activities since March. Still, the Emporia Jaycees are bringing Christmas cheer with the annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
The pandemic brings subtle changes to this year’s event, but plenty remains the same or slightly altered from past years.
Santa is again the grand marshal of the parade. There will not be any parade participants walking with the parade procession. The parade begins on Laurel St. near Greensville County High School and ends near Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.
Community members and representatives of the Crater Health Districtwide be handing out packages containing face coverings, hand sanitizer, and other information about how to be safe and take precautions as COVID-19 continues to be a health issue.
Cookies with Santa is different this year. Children will not get the opportunity to sit on Santa’s knee and tell St. Nick what they want for Christmas. Still, Jaycees leaders and others are working to find another way kids can interact with the jolly fellow. Social distancing is required, but a drive-thru plan for Santa is a possibility.
Those seeking to put their churches, organizations, or businesses in the parade procession can pick up application forms at the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce at 400 Halifax St., Emporia.
The Christmas Parade is one of the seasonal events sponsored by the Jaycees. The organization is currently collecting canned goods and donations to help four families in the community celebrate Christmas. It’s an event the club sponsors annually. Donations can be mailed to the Emporia Jaycees, 1 Little Street, Emporia, VA, 23847.
The group’s annual Christmas Tree Sale is canceled. Brian Morris, president of the Emporia Jaycees, said the group hopes to bring Christmas Tree Sale back again next year. The parade and Christmas season lovers’ excellent news is the Emporia Jaycees Christmas Parade is declared a go for 2020.
