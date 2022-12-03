On June 21, 2021, Emporia businessman Hermie Sadler and his legal team filed a lawsuit against then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority over a law, Senate Bill 971, that went into effect July 1, 2021, banning skill games.
The ban was in place for five months until Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner decided to temporarily halt the commonwealth’s skill games ban on Dec. 6, 2021. The Virginia Supreme Court let the temporary injunction stand when it refused to take up the case in December of 2021 following an appeal from former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
A May 18 Circuit Court date on the issue was postponed until Nov. 2 and delayed again until Monday. The Virginia Mercury reports that the judge will first decide Monday if the Virginia General Assembly’s move of untucking legislation unrelated to the state budget violates the Virginia Constitution.
Sadler owns Sadler Travel Plaza in Emporia and several other truck stops and restaurants across southern Virginia. The Emporia native and former NASCAR driver said the Emporia truck stop offered skill games to customers for over 25 years before SB-971. After filing the lawsuit against the Commonwealth, Sadler attorney Bill Stanley said the skill games ban law does not align with other recent legislation passed by the General Assembly that has welcomed new forms of gambling into Virginia.
Sadler’s legal team, argued that the law was unconstitutional and unfairly impacted small business owners.
The bill had a carve-out for family entertainment machines. Stanley said that the family entertainment exception violates Sadler’s free speech rights by restricting what kind of games small business owners can offer at their establishments.
When Lerner rendered his decision to temporarily halt the commonwealth’s skill games ban last year Sadler said it was a victory for the little guy.
“I felt so much relief for people that I’ve heard from that maybe only have one store, one restaurant, and really been negatively impacted by this unfairly,” he said of Lerner’s injunction. “This is a great satisfaction for me personally and my entire team.”
The temporary injunction halting SB-971 has been in place for a year.
