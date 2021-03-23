Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey officially designated March as Women’s History Month in the city during last Tuesday’s Council meeting.
The resolution is not exclusive to Emporia. It is a resolution declared by leaders of municipalities throughout the Commonwealth in March. The caveat that made Carey’s announcement unique was her recognition of Emporia resident Marva Dunn for her contributions to the city.
Dunn is the Chair for the Greensville County School Board and a member of the Emporia Rotary Club. She also saved the Greensville County Training School when it was scheduled for demolition in November of 2015.
Following an eight-year struggle, it appeared the group Citizens United to Preserve the Greensville County Training School’s efforts ended when the Emporia City Council voted in August of 2015 to demolish the structure.
Three months later, Dunn got involved and presented a plan to preserve the historic Rosenwald School. City Council members approved the project and voted 6-0 to save the structure.
“Our proposal does not include any buildings, except maybe bathrooms,” Dunn said during the meeting. “Possibly in the area between the bathrooms — a stage. The concept we have would include a garden-style memorial, slash-park, using the bricks from the old training school.”
In December of 2016, Dunn approached Tyler King of Storefront for Community Design of Richmond to help with a lead on the Rosenwald School Memorial Garden project. King referred the project to M.O.B. (Middle Of Broad St.), a group of students from Virginia Commonwealth University, to lead the plan. The students made several trips south to Emporia to work at the site.
Fast-forward to the present, and the dream is coming together, even in the COVID-19 era, which slowed the process considerably.
Rosenwald schools were a vision of Julius Rosenwald. He served as president of Sears, Roebuck, and Co. His vision as a philanthropist led him to partner with Booker T. Washington at the Tuskegee Institute to develop building plans for schools to serve African Americans during segregation. The Greensville County Training School served citizens of Emporia-Greensville for six-plus decades.
Dunn’s efforts, with the help of McKinley Jordan and others, saved the historic site.
On Tuesday, Dunn was stunned by Carey’s recognition of her accomplishments. It was only fitting it was recognized during Women’s History Month.
