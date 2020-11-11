LAWRENCEVILLE – There came a time in his life, during his sophomore year at Hampton University in fact, that Donmanique Hardy really began to think which career path he should follow.
He had already achieved so much, graduating as Valedictorian of his class at Brunswick High School in 2013, where he was also a four-time Virginia state champion on the track team and the Cadet Battalion Commander of Brunswick JROTC. At Hampton University his success was even greater. As he thought about his future, he had to make the difficult decision to either continue professionally with track, a sport he loved and excelled in or go in a totally different direction and serve in the military.
“Life is full of changes and I am happy with the path I have chosen,” said Hardy. “Everything happens for a reason. When I was at Hampton, I really started looking at what was important and what would be a good solid future for me,”
Hardy recently talked about his track career and his path to a career in the military.
He had gotten a lot of offers before graduating from Brunswick to go to colleges and universities, like Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Point, but ultimately decided on Hampton University.
“Going to Hampton was a life changing situation,” said Hardy. “When I was in high school we went to a track meet at Hampton, and the track coach offered me a full scholarship. The coaching staff made me feel like they really cared about me and the job I was doing on Brunswick’s team.”
Hardy’s freshman year was a year of adapting and getting use to a busy schedule.
“I had a lot to adjust to. Track practice was different. They expected more out of me on the team. They said I was going to be a decathlon athlete. At Brunswick we never had pole vault, javelin and those types of things. So I had to adjust fairly quickly,” said Hardy.
While at Hampton his freshman year the track team won the Mid-East Athletic Conference (MEAC) indoor championship (the ring he wears now) and was 2016 MEAC Indoor Conference Heptathlon Runner-up.
“I was competing against people who had been training for these races in high school. It’s different in college,” said Hardy. “The expectations are greater in college.”
Along with his involvement with track, Hardy was also involved with the Hampton University Army ROTC of which he was the Cadet Battalion Commander of the Pirate Battalion, serving on the Ranger Challenge Team, Color Guard and Sabre Team. He is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated. (Beta Gamma Chapter) and was also involved with the Student Government Association, the Chemistry Club, and the Student Advisory Council. His days were long, usually getting only about 4 or 5 hours sleep.
Hardy also was featured in the Huffington Post in 2017 as one of “24 Inspiring College Grads Who Exemplify Black Excellence”.
“I adapted really well by my sophomore year and I decided I could continue handling both track and ROTC,” said Hardy. “ROTC kept offering me a scholarship, which would pay for books, tuition and I also could get a stipend. So I went to my coaches and worked out a deal and accepted a full ROTC scholarship. I felt like I was being a team player and it would free up money for more athletes and I could still be a true asset to the track team.”
As his sophomore year proceeded, Hardy’s priorities began to change. ROTC had really grabbed him, he could see a successful future in the military and it seemed to be more of a natural fit for him to be in a leadership role than trying to be a professional athlete.
“That sophomore year ROTC and my future started really weighing heavy on my mind. I was still a chemical engineering major but the way my schedule was working out,” said Hardy. “I was going to be at least a semester behind on graduating on time so I decided my future would be becoming an active duty military officer which is a competitive process. so I changed my major to political science and finished school on time with honors. I was still committed to track as well and was on the team the whole four years at Hampton serving as a team captain my senior year.”
He was having some small reoccurring injuries from track and knew that those injuries were probably going to prevent him from being in track professionally. It all got Hardy thinking about the future.
Hardy says he is proud of his track career at Brunswick and feels between that and his involvement with the Brunswick JROTC it set him on the right path for a successful life.
“I can’t say enough about Coach Darrell Owens at Brunswick who was my track coach in high school,” said Hardy. “He gave everything to us with what he had. He has been one of the best coaches I have ever had.”
“I think more students would participate in all high school sports if we had better facilities in Brunswick,” said Hardy. “The coaches do the best with what they have, but when I was in high school we would go to other schools and utilize their track facilities which were better. I also think we could host different sport district, regional or state events in Brunswick if we had better facilities. Improved facilities would be a huge asset for everyone.”
Hardy and his teammates use to train in the hallways, the stairs and ramps in high school preparing for track meets. They would also go to Greensville High School and other schools to train for state and national meets.
“I think better and more sports facilities at the high school would be an incentive for students to participate more and would also give students something to do after school,” said Hardy. “I know it would take money for the improvements, but would be well worth the investment.”
After graduating from Hampton University in 2017, Hardy commissioned right into the U. S. Army, where he continues to excel. Hardy is a First Lieutenant (Promotable) with the U. S. Army Transportation Corps. and is currently stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he serves with Echo Company, 37th Engineer Battalion. He was recently selected to work as the Aide for the United States Army Chief of Transportation and has also been chosen for the Captain Promotion list.
The 37th Engineer Battalion is an airborne engineer battalion in the United States Army, and currently subordinate to the 2d Brigade Combat Team, 82d Airborne Division. The 37th Engineer Battalion was reactivated in the 82d Airborne Division as part of the United States Army new BCT 2020 concept in which each BCT’s Special Troops Battalions would be inactivated and reactivated as Brigade Engineer Battalions. Prior to this, the battalion was a subordinate unit of the 20th Engineer Brigade assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps.
The battalion is notable in that it was the only battalion, of any kind, in the history of the United States Army to have entered combat as both an officially designated amphibious and airborne unit (though the Glider Infantry Regiments of the 11th Airborne Division conducted amphibious assaults in World War II).
Hardy is married to the former Ashley Parrish and they have a five month old son, Donmanique Hardy, Jr.
Through it all, Hardy is happy for all the opportunities he has had in high school and college and wouldn’t change anything. He feels blessed and is comfortable with his choice of giving back to his country by serving in the military.
“Life is good and I feel like I made the right decision commissioning in the military. I am making a career out of it and am excited to see what the future holds,” said Hardy, reflecting on his life. “I also am so appreciative of everyone who has encouraged and mentored me during my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without each one. I have been competitive my whole life and I am a hard worker. It’s in my genes. I got that from my mom, Jennifer Watson; my dad, Donald Hardy; my grandfather Randy Hardy, my grandmothers Mary Wilkins and Rosa Davis and great-grandmother Eunice Green. ”
With Veterans Day approaching, Hardy would also like to give his thanks to everyone who has served in the military and given of themselves for their country.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who has served in the military. Their sacrifices and those of their families will never be forgotten. I also look to veterans as an inspiration and motivator as I continue to my career in the military,” said Hardy.
