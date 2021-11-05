American Legion Post 151 of Skippers will hold its annual Veterans Day program at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Brenda Bowie, former Master Sergeant in the Air Force, will serve as the guest speaker for the event.
Bowie retired from the Air Force in 2003 after 24 years of service, touring at Bolling (DC), Hickam (HI), the Pentagon (Va.), and Langley (Va.). Today, Bowie serves as the Administrative Officer for the Federal Election Commission Office of the Inspector General, where she is responsible for staff training, procurement, and budget requests. Prior to joining the FEC,
According to Post 151 treasurer Thomas Ross, Bowie was brought onboard as speaker to commemorate the addition of a new women’s clinic currently under construction at the Hunter Holmes McGuire V.A. Hospital in Richmond.
