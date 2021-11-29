The Emporia City Council approved the Gift Card Match Program to assist local businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The City will use $25,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to boost small businesses in the City.
“I believe it will drive some business to our local retailers that have certainly been hurt and felt the effects of the pandemic,” City Councilman Jim Saunders said. “I hope it will entice folks to spend more money in our community, especially during the holiday season.”
Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne is working with City staff on the municipality’s Gift Card Match Program rules. Hawthorne’s tentative request is putting out $50 gift cards for small businesses. The ARPA funding would match the gift cards increasing the value to $100.
As before, businesses around before the virus found its way to the U.S. in February of 2020 are again eligible to participate. Unlike previous funding, businesses that were formed during the pandemic also qualify for the program.
Hawthorne’s tentative plan is to distribute 500 gift cards. Small retail businesses and nail salons would fit the description of qualified companies. The majority of fast-food chain restaurants or multiple state companies would not qualify to participate.
The companies must have a business license in the Emporia city limits. Hawthorne would apply an expiration date for the card’s use for the customer. She believes Jan. 31, 2022, would be the expiration date.
“The negative economic impact would extend to the new businesses as well because they have not been in a situation where they have regular people coming in to shop on a regular basis,” Hawthorne said.
Hawthorne set aside $100,000 of ARPA funding for economic development. The $25,000 will come out of those funds. Hawthorne plans to contact business owners to see how many want to participate in the gift card program. The number of gift cards divided between businesses would determine the number of cards each participating company receives.
