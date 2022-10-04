(Petersburg, Va.) - The Petersburg Health Department has re-opened the Men’s Sexual Health Clinic. The health department is located at 301 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia, 23803. The clinic provides “Monday Night Checkups” and is open on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services are available at no cost to men, ages eighteen and older, by appointment or walk-in (based on availability).
The Men’s Sexual Health Clinic provides testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. Education and counseling on HIV and sexually transmitted infections will also be provided. All testing and treatment provided is at no cost and confidential.
"The Men’s Sexual Health Clinic offers a convenient and confidential place where men can be tested for sexually transmitted infections and HIV after normal business hours. Our goal is for the clinic to improve access to necessary healthcare for the men of Petersburg and the surrounding areas," says Crater Health District Director, Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.
The Crater Health District is appreciative of the partnership with the Minority Health Consortium, Inc., who are providing HIV rapid testing and other services to clients at the Men’s Sexual Health Clinic. .
For more information about Men’s Sexual Health Clinic or to schedule an appointment please contact us at 804-863-1652.
