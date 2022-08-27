HAMPTON ROADS — Virginia will soon be for lovers of recycling. The askHRgreen.org Recycling and Beautification Committee is inviting artists and creative teams to envision and develop a dynamic Virginia LOVE sign, encouraging Hampton Roads residents and visitors to “Start Smart, Recycle Right.” Applicants have until Oct. 7, 2022 to submit their conceptual vision. The winning artist or group will receive a $2,500 stipend for creating the sign—along with an array of recyclable materials they may need to adorn it.
“We cannot wait to display a LOVE sign dedicated to recycling here in Hampton Roads,” said Katie Cullipher, an askHRgreen.org team leader. “This will be a traveling, visual interpretation of our committee’s charge—to encourage residents to start smart by choosing products that can be recycled, and to recycle right by only placing accepted items that are clean and dry in their recycling bins.”
The Recycling and Beautification Committee is one of four that power the askHRgreen.org public information and awareness initiative. Made up of municipal workers from all 17 Hampton Roads cities and counties, the outreach program is the source for all things green in Southeastern Virginia, from providing recycling tips and pointers for keeping local waterways clean, to water-saving ideas and simple steps to make local living easy on the environment.
Application Details
According to the project specifications, the LOVE artwork should be freestanding, safe for indoor and outdoor use, and include any equipment needed to secure it in place while on display. To be easily transported, each letter or component should weigh no more than 50 pounds, and the entire display should fit within a standard SUV/truck.
While applicants are not required to use recyclable materials in the artwork, askHRgreen.org will provide access to items such as plastic bottles, aluminum cans, paper and cardboard at no cost to the artists through their partnerships with local recycling facilities.
Candidates should create a brief proposal describing their vision and message of the artwork and include a single draft example of the initial design concept.
All proposals are due Oct. 7, 2022 at 2 p.m., and can be delivered to askHRgreen.org by email at hrgreen@hrpdcva.gov or mailed/delivered to: askHRgreen.org, 723 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, Va. 23320. Semi-finalists will meet with the selection committee to discuss their proposal, and a winner will be announced by Nov. 15, 2022. Final artwork must be ready by March 31, 2023.
This will not be the first time that askHRgreen.org has partnered with an artist to create a memorable message. In 2019, the askHRgreen.org Recycling & Beautification Committee engaged Norfolk artist Sam Hundley to use litter from that year’s Great American Cleanup effort to create a commemorative art piece. Using flattened metal containers, furniture fragments and other discarded items, Hundley’s creation, “A Public Service Announcement,” traveled to city halls and attractions across the region for display.
Cullipher and her team are hoping the LOVE sign will encourage even more residents to be aware of the products they buy and what they recycle.
“Recycling helps to reduce energy consumption, save natural resources and decrease waste. It is good for communities as long as the right items are placed in the bin,” Cullipher said. “That’s why getting the word out about ‘Start Smart, Recycle Right’ is so important. How wonderful it will be to see this message artistically interpreted in such a large, loving way.”
For details and to download the application, go to https://askhrgreen.org/callforartists.
