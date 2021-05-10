All of our educators have drastically changed the way they instruct their students this last year. The information is the same, but the means of instruction are vastly different in the virtual classroom setting. But for some teachers whose lessons go far beyond the classroom, the pandemic has created an even greater challenge.
1st Sgt. Clarence Bowdry, the JROTC instructor at Greensville County High School, has been named GCHS Teacher of the Year. As a JROTC instructor, Bowdry’s lessons are focused less on numbers and words, and more on character. This truth is why Bowdry said the last year has been so challenging.
“It’s been extremely challenging not being able to see the students in person,” Bowdry said. “A large part of my class as a JROTC Instructor is personal growth, including in-person mentorship, team building, and labs. That meant I had to develop new ways to present the lesson to get the same effects as in-person learning. But the most challenging for me was building that positive personal relationship that is vital in motivating a child to learn.”
Through the changes forced by the pandemic, however, Bowdry said he has seen growth in himself as a teacher.
“I learned to use different platforms that I would not have used if not for the pandemic,” he said. “All in all, I think virtual learning has been the best thing that could have happened to me when it comes to me becoming a better teacher.”
Like many teachers, Bowdry used “breakout groups” during his Zoom classes – times where students would separate into smaller groups in private meetings to discuss learning points. He said he was proud of the conversations taking place in these groups as he moved in and out of the meetings.
“I did not assign a group leader, but someone had taken charge, and the other students played their roles within the group,” Bowdry said. “The quality of the group work was evident by the presentation that was presented to the class.”
Now that most GCHS students are back in the classroom, Bowdry said he looks forward to the opportunity to interact with them face to face, and to continue building those crucial positive relationships.
He said those relationships make students feel supported and play a massive role in their success in the classroom.
