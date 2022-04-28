ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — According to the Halifax County, North Carolina Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old Emporia man has been charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a press release, Capt. A.M Harris stopped the driver of a vehicle for a violation shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The officer noticed suspicious movement from Larry Kenneth Hopson, who consented to a search of the vehicle. Hopson reportedly dropped a homemade glass pipe. Harris also discovered and seized fentanyl.
Hopson was given a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.
