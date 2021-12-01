On Tuesday, the Virginia State Police was dispatched to investigate a crash on I-95, northbound, at the 16-mile marker. Once troopers arrived on scene, it was discovered that Emporia Police Department was in pursuit of a 2018 BMW S550i, with a New York registration. Emporia PD requested the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team to investigate the motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the BMW, 30 year old Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, of Richmond, was traveling on I-95 when he made a U-turn during the course of the pursuit , and began to travel south bound in the northbound lanes of I-95. Bernard then struck a 2011 Lincoln, with a Connecticut registration, head on. Bernard and his female passenger were not restrained at the time of the crash and both were ejected from the vehicle. The female passenger was killed as a result of the crash. Bernard was flown to the Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Lincoln, a 36 year old male of New London, Connecticut, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Emporia Hospital and later flown to MCV, Richmond. The passenger in the Lincoln, a 37 year old female, was killed in the crash. Both were restrained.
