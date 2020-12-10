RICHMOND, Va. – On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a “modified stay-at-home order,” directing Virginians to remain at home between the hours of midnight at 5 a.m., unless they are travelling for work. The order goes into effect Monday, Dec. 14 at 12:01 a.m.
Anyone age 5 and older is required to wear face coverings in public indoor settings. Also, masks must now be worn in outdoor spaces where social distancing guidelines can’t be met.
The limit on social gatherings is lowered from 25 to 10 people.
The restriction on social gatherings does not apply to religious services, places of work or any Virginia schools or institutions of higher learning.
Restrictions have also been placed on attendance at sporting events. 25 spectators will be allowed at indoor events, and two guests per player will be allowed during outdoor events.
No new restrictions were placed on restaurants. Alcohol sales are still prohibited after 10 p.m.
Even though Virginia has one of the lowest rates of new cases of COVID-19, the state is still seeing record high numbers of cases. Virginia is currently averaging more than 3,700 new cases per day. In May, when cases were at a previous record high, the state was only averaging 1,200 cases per day.
Statewide test positivity rate is at 11%, up from just 7% one month ago.
