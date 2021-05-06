Saturday marked the kick-off of the two-week annual City of Emporia Spring Cleanup. Citizens, City leaders, and government officials were on hand to walk the streets and assist the Emporia Sanitation Department in picking up litter throughout the day.
“What we are trying to do is get our citizens involved in helping keep our city clean because the first impression is the lasting impression,” Sanitation Supervisor Anthony Gillus said. “Tourists come in and see a dirty city. They don’t want to come back. Businesses come in and see areas that are blighted. They don’t want to bring their businesses here either.”
Gillus said he would like to see more citizens involved with the annual Spring Cleanup, but there were quite a few on hand. City Manager William Johnson, Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, and a few police officers and City Council members James Saunders and Yolanda Hines assisted in Saturday’s event.
Citizens gathered to pitch in on the cleanup effort. After meeting at the Roses’ parking lot at 7 a.m. to get the game-plan for the day, supplies were handed out, and groups moved to sections throughout the municipality to pick up trash.
“Our city is special to a lot of us,” Jean Cobb said. “We want it to look good, so we are out here to help clean up the litter that people are leaving on the street.”
The cleanup effort continues for the next couple of weeks. Gillus said now is a good time for residents to put out their leaves, chemicals, paint, and other debris for collection.
He emphasized his earlier saying he brought to the City Council last month, saying “the first impression is the lasting impression.”
