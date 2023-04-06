-

From left to right: Charnese McPherson, Katie Turner, Belinda Astrop, Ginger Wrenn, Marva Dunn, Nancy Turner, Ashley Pitt, and Tiffany Slagle hold up a banner after the Child Abuse Prevention Walk on Thursday morning.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

Over a dozen marchers braved the hot and humid weather this Thursday and gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia to draw attention to child abuse and family violence as part of the seventh Child Abuse Prevention Walk, held by Emporia’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit. 

For last year’s Child Abuse Prevention Walk, participants walked several laps around the parking lot of the Greensville County government complex. This year, the starting point was moved to Veterans Memorial Park on the other side of town, with the route being largely the same as the Domestic Abuse Awareness Walk held last October. 

