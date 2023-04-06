From left to right: Charnese McPherson, Katie Turner, Belinda Astrop, Ginger Wrenn, Marva Dunn, Nancy Turner, Ashley Pitt, and Tiffany Slagle hold up a banner after the Child Abuse Prevention Walk on Thursday morning.
Over a dozen marchers braved the hot and humid weather this Thursday and gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia to draw attention to child abuse and family violence as part of the seventh Child Abuse Prevention Walk, held by Emporia’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit.
For last year’s Child Abuse Prevention Walk, participants walked several laps around the parking lot of the Greensville County government complex. This year, the starting point was moved to Veterans Memorial Park on the other side of town, with the route being largely the same as the Domestic Abuse Awareness Walk held last October.
The marchers departed the park and headed out on Main Street before turning left onto Hicksford Avenue, passing by the FVSAU building before turning back toward the park.
“We just posted on social media and used word-of-mouth to invite people from the community to come and participate,” said Katie Turner, director of the FVSAU’s sister organization, the Child Advocacy Center. “We are just looking to encourage participation to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
Shortly after returning to their starting point at Veterans Memorial Park, volunteers from the FVSAU planted blue pinwheels on the lawn surrounding the Emporia civic government building next door. Both the pinwheel and the color blue are official symbols of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, with the pinwheel representing childhood and innocence.
Blue pinwheels will also be planted outside all four schools in the Greensville County Public School district, as well as the central school board office on Ruffin Street.
One of those who took part in the walk was new Community Development Manager A. LaMar Hoy. It was a busy morning for him; shortly after the walk, he hurried across town to attend the official dedication of Woodrow F. Harris Avenue less than an hour later.
“This is a cause that needs awareness brought to it,” said Hoy. “We have a lot of residents in the city that suffer this, as well as our state. The city of Emporia wants to do everything we can to support our residents that are struggling with this.”
