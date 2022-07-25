On June 21, Emporia City Council member Yolanda Hines floated the idea of extending the Aug. 1 deadline for personal property taxes in the city. On Tuesday, Hines successfully proposed an extension until Sept. 15. The Emporia City Council unanimously approved the motion, 7-0.
Emporia citizen Cristobal Nieto brought the property tax extension issue during the public hearing portion of the June 21 City Council meeting. Hines said she had already brought the matter before City Manager William Johnson.
“As you know, this is not just something just impacting Emporia. It’s all throughout the state. For the first time in history our property has appreciated,” Hines said during the June meeting.
Following Tuesday’s vote, Emporia residents have a one-month and a half grace period to pay their property taxes.
