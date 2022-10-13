JARRATT — According to the 2020 Census, The Town of Jarratt has 652 residents. One might believe the population is much more prominent considering the turnouts for the significant events hosted in the municipality. One of those festive events is the Jarratt Community Outreach Fall Festival.
The 7th annual Jarratt Community Outreach Fall Festival at 121 North Allen Road kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Johns Manville Clubhouse. There will be plenty of games and activities to keep the kids occupied, as well as music and vendors. The ample supply of food vendors will keep one from going hungry. The vendors will set up shop in and outside the clubhouse.
The Jarratt Fall Festival ties together the autumn weather and the move into the holiday season. The assortment of crafts for sale is a great way to start Christmas shopping. If it’s the wood crafts you desire, there will be plenty to choose from. Knitted and crocheted items will be abundant at the site. There are always plenty of home-baked goodies to choose from.
When 6 p.m. rolls around, the Bingo cards hit the table as people seek to fill the spaces on their cards in hopes of shouting Bingo with a winning combination. The residents of the cozy town settled in two counties, Greensville and Sussex, know how to put a fantastic family-fun event together. One can count on it happening again Saturday at the 7th annual Jarratt Community Outreach Fall Festival.
