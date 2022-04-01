Firefighters, family members, and other well-wishers came out in droves to honor some of this county’s bravest on Saturday night, when the Greensville County Fire Department officially installed this year’s class of new officers.
Just before his own accession to fire chief, Jeff Rawlings delivered a long opening speech honoring those who had come before him and acknowledging the importance of his position in the community. According to Rawlings, the Fire Department responded to 415 calls from county residents over the past twelve months.
“I know one particular [family] who works in the city of Emporia who lost three relatives in three different incidents,” said Rawlings. “That ‘thank you’ from family members is what keeps you going.”
Greg Vick -- a chief engineer from the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department who went through this same process in Greensville County in 1991, did the honor of installing the nine new officers of the Greensville County VFD.
Cameron Phelps, William Slate, and Logan Rawlings were installed as Lieutenant. Austin Jarratt and Ron Diefert made Captain. Mark Ryals and Justin Rawlings ascended to Assistant Chief, while Chad Wrenn made Deputy Chief.
After the installation of the new officers, the new fire chief handed out the awards for Greensville County’s Firefighter of the Year, determined by how many calls an officer takes on during the year. For the first time, there was a tie for first place, as both Jeff Roach and new Lieutenant Cameron Phelps took home the honors.
