It came like clockwork. The final Wednesday in April popped up on the calendar. The Golden Leaf Commons was packed with people that afternoon. It marked Administrative Professionals’ Day. It was time to honor the workers that no business would function properly without their efforts- the administrative professionals.
When COVID-19 invaded the U.S. in 2020, it marked a halt to celebrations such as the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce Administrative Professional Day Luncheon. As recent restrictions for the pandemic disappear, EGCC members are reappearing at EGCC-sponsored events. The EGCC Administrative Professionals’ Day Luncheon is one of the Chamber’s signature gatherings.
“The event, again this year, will offer entertainment, lots of fun, goodies, great shopping, and a delicious buffet, Nancy Rose, executive director of the EGCC, said. “Feature Attraction Band, which offers a unique blend of Blues, Southern Soul, Beach, R&B, and Classic and Southern Rock, will perform.”
This year’s Administrative Professionals’ Day celebration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Commons. It marks a day of celebrating the administrative professionals that keep the office running smoothly. However, it also allows businesses to highlight their services and do business with others as vendors for the event.
“Another highlight of the luncheon is the many Vendors who will be on-site to provide additional support and assistance to busy working professionals,” Rose said. “As a chamber, it gives us an opportunity to highlight our existing businesses as well as our new local businesses.”
Business Administrative Professionals Day is not new. It dates back to 1952, when it was known as National Secretaries Day. It has changed through the years, but recognizing those that keep the office smoothly running like a charm remains why the day is celebrated. In fact, the entire week of April 25-29 is celebrated during the final week of April.
Tickets for the April 27 EGCC event are $30. For reservations, contact the Chamber by email at ontrack@telpage.net.
It’s been a three-year wait for the event return, but it ends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, when administrative professionals gather at the Golden Leaf Commons to honor them for a job well done.
