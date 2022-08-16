The Emporia-Greensville area contains a large contingent of alumni of Virginia Tech University, located four hours away in Blacksburg. On Sunday, many of those alumni came out to the large event room at Golden Leaf Commons, which was decked out in maroon and orange for the annual Moses Clements Scholarship Dinner.
“We have 120 folks, roughly, this year. Typically we have over 100 people every year.” said Matthew Lynch, president of the Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club. “It’s just to give the new recipients an idea of the community at Virginia Tech and it’s kinda giving them a send-off.”
The guests of honor were eight outstanding students from Greensville County High School, Southampton High School, and Southampton Academy, who received $500 scholarships to Virginia Tech. These students are Riley Araojo, Chloe Bunn, Mary Conner, Ashtyn Dunn, Henry Moore, Uraius Obey, Wyatt Roach, and Ethan Skinner.
The scholarship is named in honor of Moses Clements, who graduated from Tech’s School of Engineering in 1977. Since then, up until his death from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in September 2017, Clements never stopped giving back to his alma mater, working as chairman of the group that awarded the scholarship. Weeks before his passing, the scholarship was officially renamed in his honor.
“He was a huge Hokies fan, member of the community and the [Hokie] Club…and he helped make the club what it is today,” said Lynch.
Guest speaker Michelle Edmonds, herself a Virginia Tech graduate and daughter of lifelong Emporia Hokie Club member Malcolm “Mack” King, gave the incoming Hokies a warm welcome to Virginia Tech.
“I went there for two years and those were probably the best two years of my life. I don’t regret a moment that I had there,” said Edmonds. “Just soak it up and do everything that you can. There is nothing like being a Hokie. There’s nothing like being in Blacksburg and you will remember it for the rest of your life.”
In addition to happy hour and a steak dinner, there was also a silent auction held throughout the event, with prizes including full-sized Virginia Tech football helmets and an authentic game-worn Michael Vick jersey, as well as sweatshirts honoring the men’s basketball team’s ACC Tournament victory in the 2021-22 season.
Rounding out the festivities was guest speaker Mike Burnop, former tight end and current radio announcer for the Hokies football team. During his speech, he gave an optimistic assessment of this year’s Hokies squad. Last season, Virginia Tech finished 6-7, including a 54-10 loss to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl.
