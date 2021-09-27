The staff of the Independent-Messenger is pleased to announce William Pitts as the newest addition to its team.
“His resume popped with great things when I looked at it,” I-M Editor Mark Mathews said. “He brings a fresh perspective to journalism. William brings great energy to the newsroom. We are fortunate to have him here.”
Before coming to the I-M, Pitts spent time writing for the Maryland Independent in La Plata, Maryland, and various sports blogs.
Pitts holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.
“Emporia is a great place to live, and I’m looking forward to working here and serving the citizens of Emporia-Greensville,” Pitts said.
When Pitts isn’t covering the news, he enjoys spending his spare time drawing. He is likely the only St. Louis Cardinals fan in Greensville County. If you see William out and about, please give him a warm welcome to the Emporia-Greensville community.
