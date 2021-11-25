Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Greensville/Emporia branch will once again hold its annual Master Gardener Holiday Wreath Workshop.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at the Virginia Cooperative Extension office on Oak Street in Emporia. The deadline for registration is Dec. 6. Due to COVID-19, there will be a limit on how many people can attend the workshop in person, which is said to be somewhere around 10.
Those attending in person are advised to bring their own scissors, pruners, and gardening gloves. For those who wish to be part of the workshop but are unable to attend in person, do-it-yourself wreath-making kits are available for pickup at the V.C.E. office. These should include all of the necessary greenery, a bow to tie everything together, and a link to an online video tutorial.
For more information, contact the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Greensville/Emporia office at 434-348-4223.
