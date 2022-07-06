On Monday night, the town of Emporia oohed and aahed as fireworks lit up the night sky over Veterans Memorial Park for the town's Fourth of July celebration. However, the action started many hours before the fireworks went off, as vendors and guests showed up at the park as early as 3:00 p.m. to secure their spaces for the "Afternoon in the Park" event, which lasted throughout the entire afternoon.
The Fourth of July event has been an uninterrupted tradition for years. In 2020, Emporia was one of the few towns in Virginia to hold such an event even as other towns in the area held off on doing so due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, guests had no shortage of places to get refeshments to beat the sweltering heat, including lemonade, funnel cakes, baked goods from Hines Delights, and barbecue from Chuck 'n' Barb.
Pop-up stands littered the event, as guests had the chance to purchase anything from cotton candy and snow cones to My Little Pony and Paw Patrol balloons. Local businesses also set up temporary booths, including So Attractive Boutique, Down to Earth Boutique, and Q-MAC Salon, all of which can be found on Main Street in Emporia.
"I come to all of [the local events]," said Della Robinson, the owner and operator of Q-MAC Salon. "We did the peanut festival, we did the professional brunch up at the Commons."
Many attendees brought their own chairs and gathered under the pavilion to listen to the Feature Attraction Band, who provided the music at this year's event. The F.A.B., which performs at events across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, performed a mix of original songs and covers of classics such as Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Born on the Bayou" and Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl".
The crowds really began to pack around 8:30 p.m., taking up nearly every parking space within five blocks of Veterans Park, all the way to Ogburn Signs on School Street. Spectators found any viewing angle they could for the much-anticipated fireworks show, which began around 9:17 and ended around 9:30, packing much color and noise.
