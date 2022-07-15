Emporia’s Main Street United Methodist Church recently welcomed Penny G. Rasnake as its new pastor. She took the pulpit last Sunday at her new home. It didn’t take long for Rasnake to fit into her 500 South Main St. surroundings.
“It was awesome,” she said of her first Sunday at Main Street United Methodist. “I was well received. Everybody is friendly. I love it here.”
Rasnake spent the past four years as the pastor of Newsoms Charge in Newsoms. The transition to Newsoms took her a little longer than the move to Emporia after coming to Southside Virginia from Northern Virginia. However, it did not take Rasnake long to adapt to the slower pace of the Southside region than she experienced in the metro Washington D.C. area.
Ransnake began her career in vocational lay ministry in 2000 in northern Virginia. She landed in Montross while finishing her Master of Divinity at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington D.C. With a degree in hand, Rasnake took the helm in Newsoms. She recently became a provisional elder in the Methodist Church Conference.
The move from Newsoms to Emporia is a distance of approximately 40 miles. Rasnake said the Methodist Conference usually reassigns its pastors further than the 40-mile path traveled by the new pastor in Emporia. Rasnake said it’s still difficult to pack and move whether they are moving 40 miles or 400 miles. However, the fit in a small community such as Emporia could not be better for the pastor.
“I love being where I can see people and my neighbors,” Rasnake said. “I talk to everybody. I’ve already made friends, and started a little garden club with my neighbors. I love being in Emporia.”
Rasnake replaces previous Main Street United Methodist Church pastor Tom Durrance who will head a church in Suffolk. The transition for current parishioners should run smoothly. Sunday School remains at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays, followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. Main Street United Methodist has a backpack ministry for children and a 5 p.m. community dinner every fourth Sunday on a first-come, first-serve basis.
COVID-19 brought obstacles to sites of worship throughout the community. Main Street United Methodist wasn’t immune from the roadblocks brought by the pandemic. As Emporia-Greensville continues veering into the pre-pandemic phase, it creates more opportunities for Rasnake and her congregation to become more involved in the community.
“I’m looking forward to see how we can expand, how I can get involved in the community, and the church be represented even more so in the community,” Rasnake said. “Everyone seems like they want to grow. I think COVID really interrupted how things were going. Hopefully, in the next year we can revision how we can be a place of peace and grace for people in Emporia, and serve the people around us.”
