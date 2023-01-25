On Wednesday, the American Red Cross came to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville to hold its first of six blood drives in 2023.
According to event coordinator Donnie Clements, 71 people signed up for Wednesday’s drive out of 82 slots, leaving some room for walk-in appointments. Assuming all 71 of those potential donors showed up and gave blood, this would mean an output of 71 “units” (each unit roughly equal to one pint) of blood.
For the past year, the American Red Cross has faced its lowest blood supply in a decade. Last January, it declared a “blood crisis”, and due to deteriorating circumstances, the situation has shown no sign of easing.
Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of blood drives which would normally have been held, as well as deterred potential donors from attending the drives that remain. This has not been helped by the rise of other bugs which have posed a significant threat to public health, such as monkeypox and HSV.
On top of that, both the pandemic and ongoing global conflicts have forced unprecedented clogs in the global supply chain which have made it difficult for donated blood to reach hospitals even when given.
Still, as they do every two months, dozens of Emporia residents answered the call to action and showed up to give. While some of them are first-timers recognizing the urgency of the situation, many are repeat visitors who have returned month after month. Those who give at least eight units — enough for one gallon — are awarded a special gold pin. One of those repeat visitors is local resident Jane Myrick.
“I always want to give blood because I’m O-negative,” said Myrick. “The magic type.”
In case you missed this event, there may be other Red Cross blood drives slightly further afield in Southside Virginia. To secure your place at one of these and potentially save a life, log onto redcrossblood.org.
