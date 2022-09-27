There is nothing quite like the Virginia Peanut Festival’s Kook-Off Kick-Off for peanut lovers. The event was sidelined as a COVID-19 prevention precaution for the past two years, bringing an appreciative crowd to Thursday evening’s gathering at the Emporia Farmer’s Market.
Several groups prepared peanut-based appetizers for the crowd. Many dived into the dishes full-steam ahead and made it a meal. What more could a peanut lover ask for? Nobody knows a wider variety of ways to prepare a peanut-based dish than Good Earth Peanut owners Lindsey and Scott Vincent. The husband and wife duo decided to keep it simple Thursday. After all, it’s what people ask for every year — boiled peanuts. They cooked them under the Farmer’s Market canopy finishing the process just in time for the event’s start.
“They’re hard to transport, so we thought tonight would be a good time to feature delicious boiled peanuts from the Good Earth Peanut Company in Skippers, and if you’ve never tried a boiled peanut, your should try them,” Scott said. “We have Cajun, we have salted and they are absolutely delicious. They taste like beans.”
Lindsey said boiled peanuts gain in popularity as you travel south. The Good Earth Peanut Company cooks fresh boiled peanuts daily at the Skippers store.
Tena Driver served first-prize-winning peanut butter cookies in 2019. Been there and done that, so she kept it simple this year by serving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to the folks. Moe Ghassemi and Sam Escate prepared an assortment of dishes that resembled a mini-buffet. The hot peanut butter sauce left people drooling. It fits perfectly on the table with carrots, spices, and steaming hot chicken. You’ll need a knife, fork, and plate for that. They supplied the eating utensils as well.
What about a peanut-based-dessert? What better way to cool the taste buds after a spicy peanut entree than to serve peanut butter ice cream. Mike Wells provided the refreshing treat.
“It takes eggs, milk, peanut butter and sugar,” Wells said. “I put it in the old time ice cream maker to get it halfway hard, then take it and put it in the freezer. It takes about 35 minutes to make a batch.”
Wells made three batches to assure there was plenty to go around.
How many different dishes can get created from a peanut? The question wasn’t answered at the Virginia Peanut Festival Kook-Off Kick-Off. Yet, the number of ways to tickle the taste buds with peanut-based dishes was on full display Thursday at the Emporia Farmers Market.
