Festival-goers were blessed with beautiful skies on Saturday afternoon for the Virginia Peanut Festival parade.
“It feels good getting back to normal,” said a balloon vendor who requested anonymity.
While the pandemic may still not be behind us yet — and it may never be — for a few hours, it seemed to feel like 2019 again.
“It feels like Emporia’s getting back to normal operation, day-to-day,” said local resident Kenneth D. Hill, who has regularly attended the Virginia Peanut Festival for years. “You get a chance to see your old neighbors and friends and people who you grew up and go to school with.”
The event officially kicked off at 11:17 a.m., as a battalion of local police and fire vehicles led the parade down Emporia’s Main Street.
While there was a Virginia Peanut Festival last year, the pandemic forced the cancellation of many popular festival staples. The 58th annual VPF did feature a 5K Run/Walk, a traveling mobile fine arts museum, parade and a drive-in gospel concert.
However, it simply wasn’t the same without live music, or the ever-popular car show. This year, the full Virginia Peanut Festival experience returned, much to the satisfaction of many an attendee.
With the parade came traditions such as parade floats throwing candy and peanuts to spectators on the sidewalk. The first vehicle to do this was a white pickup representing Boyd’s Chevrolet in Emporia, flanked by “Mr. Peanut” himself.
Along the parade route, music was provided by the acclaimed Greensville County High School Marching Band (a.k.a. the G-Force), as well as members of the Khedive Temple Shriners from Chesapeake and the A.C.C.A. Shrine “Oriental Band” from Richmond. Members of the multiple Shriner groups who participated in the Peanut Festival parade also performed “donuts” on Main Street in their trademark “big wheel” motorcycles.
Local businesses took advantage of the parade for advertisement. One of those was Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, the entertainment chain whose seemingly-imminent entry into the region has caused some controversy — and a lawsuit concerning fairness from former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler.
Local and state politicians also used the Virginia Peanut Festival parade to promote their ambitions for the upcoming elections.
State delegate Roslyn Tyler (D-75th) and opposing candidate H. Otto Wachsmann (R) both personally appeared in Emporia to boost their campaigns. Jay Osburn (D) also appeared in person, riding on the back of a white pickup to promote his campaign for Emporia city treasurer against incumbent Karen Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.