Twice a year, Jarratt Hardware — located on Jarratt Avenue — gives back to its loyal customer base with a customer appreciation day packed with fun games and activities for all. Saturday was the day of Jarratt Hardware’s “Fall into the Great Outdoors” event, which brought book signings, food, and archery.
At the event, passers-by could sample the latest hardware from Stihl — much of which was on sale at Jarratt Hardware across the street — and also purchase locally-made honey from Joyner’s Corner.
Next to the hardware store, author Faye Sandy held a book signing for her new children’s picture book, Down Side Up, illustrated by Jarratt resident Shelly Rideout. While Sandy lives in Minnesota, she has roots in Southside Virginia and came all the way over to promote Down Side Up.
The book is partially based on a real-life event which happened to Sandy’s grandson, Silas Jones, who was also present at the book signing. Down Side Up is Sandy’s second book, the first being Awesome Possum.
“This is my second [book]. I’m busy writing my third,” said Sandy. “I like to write books for my grandchildren, so I’m hoping to have a book written for each of my grandchildren. I have five and now I have another one on the way.”
In addition to providing illustrations for Down Side Up, Rideout offers her services as a freelance illustrator and portrait/mural painter as “The Rideout Canvas”. At this event, Rideout also offered T-shirt tie-dyeing.
Members of the Virginia Conservation Police stopped by to share tips on safety, rules, and regulations for the upcoming hunting season. Part of their demonstration involved how to safely set up and use a tree stand and harness, such as those which can be purchased at Jarratt Hardware itself.
“When you come into hunting season, make sure you’re using [tree stands] the appropriate way and safely,” said Senior Conservation Police Officer Joe Rawlings.
The highlight of the afternoon was an archery class taught by Greensville-Emporia 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent Hannah Parker, where budding hunters learned the basics of using the bow and arrow just in time for hunting season.
