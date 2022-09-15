Last week, the award-winning Emporia American Legion Post 151 installed its officers for the new year with special guests on hand to assist with the ceremony.
The award-winning stood out as visiting East Region Vice Commander Joseph Garlitz spoke of the chapter with high praise. Garlitz let the Post 151 group know it is tops in District 4 in sustaining membership. Pretty impressive stuff, considering the chapter is one of 14 posts in seven counties.
District 4 Commander James Knowlton joined Garlitz in honoring the Post 151 members. Post 151 Commander Henry Robinson is proud of the membership success established by his group.
“I’m tickled to death,” Robinson said. “I have to give all the credit to all the members. We are here for the veterans and the veterans’ families.”
How impressive are the membership goals met by the Post? The group’s growth hit 137% last year, with membership increasing from 35 to 48. Nearly 1,400 legionnaires are District 4 members. Garlitz said District 4 ended up at 99.34%. The Eastern Region finished at 100.67%.
The majority of Post 151 members served during the Vietnam era. There are a few that served in the War on Terrorism. All have a bond as brothers in arms, looking out for each other. Assisting with veterans’ families is essential to Robinson. He and the Post 151 members are working toward creating a Claims Committee to help members. The Post Commander is already talking to a physician from Petersburg to get the ball rolling.
American Legion Post 151 is housed on the 300 block of South Main St. in Emporia. The group purchased the site and moved into it last year. The Post was previously housed in Skippers, but it wasn’t a place they could call its own. Robinson said a lot of work is needed to get the new office where they want it, but it is slowly coming along. He hopes to have a grand opening in 2023.
Post 151 was chartered in 1975. It has been an integral part of the Emporia-Greensville community for the past 47 years.
