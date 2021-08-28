The Food Lion and Hibbett Sports in Emporia finally have a new neighbor. On Thursday, the shopping center on Route 58 welcomed Burkes Outlet, with Mayor Carolyn Carey there to cut the ribbon at their grand opening.
Burkes Outlet has moved into the space left by Peebles and then Gordman’s. Gordman’s opened in March 2020, but was forced to close shortly after due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The store never reopened.
Now Burkes has a chance to do what Gordman’s couldn’t – capitalize on their prime location and be a centerpiece of the Emporia shopping scene.
“We’re very excited to be here,” said Burkes District Manager Robin Bennett.
To celebrate its grand opening, Burkes hosted a virtual raffle featuring great in-store prizes, as well as a spin-the-wheel giveaway for prizes. Shoppers can also participate in a treasure hunt, searching for tags around the store that markdown special items. The grand opening event will run through Sunday, Aug. 29.
The mission of Burkes is to give customers great prices on the latest trends in men’s and women’s clothing, as well as shoes, handbags, accessories, home and beauty goods.
The new store is one of over 400 Burkes Outlet stores across the country. The Outlet first opened in 1987 as the idea of E.R. Beall, son of Bealls Department store founder, Robert M. Beall, Sr. The new stores opened as a chain of Bealls Outlets in Florida, before quickly expanding across the state, and then to Arizona.
