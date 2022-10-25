This November, for the ninth year in a row, the local branch of Operation Christmas Child will distribute joy to children across the world.
Since 2014, Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Christian charity organization Samaritan’s Purse, has had a presence in Southside Virginia and has sent shoeboxes full of gifts to children in 25 different nations, ranging from the Caribbean (Guatemala, Honduras, Dominican Republic) to South America (Colombia, Ecuador) and Africa (Ghana, South Africa, South Sudan).
This year will be no different, and as always, Operation Christmas Child will rely on the generosity of the public to pack shoeboxes with gifts such as small toys, school supplies, and hygiene supplies such as toothbrushes.
Final collection of the gift boxes will take place during OCC’s National Collection Week, which takes place Nov. 14-21. During that period, donors in Emporia can drop off their boxes at Main Street Baptist Church, located at 440 S Main Street. Collection times will vary depending on the day.
Afterwards, the gift boxes will be gathered and sent to one of the two closest processing centers, which are located in Charlotte and Boone, North Carolina.
The “operation” began in 1993, when Franklin Graham — now president of Samaritan’s Purse — collected 28,000 shoeboxes of gifts and sent them to children in war-torn Bosnia. Since then, according to the organization, OCC has sent out 198 million gift boxes to children in more than 170 countries.
This year, Samaritan’s Purse estimates that Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth gift shoebox.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Graham in a press release. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
For more information, contact local event coordinator Glenda Creath at 434-594-5375.
