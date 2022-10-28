It may still be October, but as long as department stores are stocking Christmas trees, it’s never too early to discuss holiday safety. And holiday safety was the topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Neighborhood Watch, held at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt.
Sgt. Kevin Hines and Sheriff W. T. Jarratt of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office led the discussion on how residents can protect themselves during the holiday season, the time of year when more packages are delivered and money changes hands than at any other point in the year.
“We all just think the holidays are this joyous time…we all think about eating turkey and pumpkin pie and all kind of stuff like that,” said Hines. “Criminals are thinking about how to get one over on you.”
According to Hines, people should be especially careful of being victimized during the holiday season, as the festive atmosphere causes some to lose sight of the fact that there are people who are looking to take advantage of others. In addition, people are more likely to be away from home visiting other loved ones, leaving their own homes vulnerable if they aren’t careful.
According to the National Crime Victimization Survey, certain crimes, such as personal larceny and robbery, increase during the holiday season.
“Believe it or not, some people will work harder to watch you and see what you’re doing and learn your habits than they will to get a job,” said Hines.
For those doing their holiday shopping, Hines urged residents to keep pocketbooks close to their chests and not expose them, park close to lights at night if possible, and If necessary, citizens were also recommended to carry “OC spray” — a.k.a. pepper spray — to ward off potential assailants.
Around vehicles, residents are urged not to leave any items of value (such as expensive gadgets, cash, cards, or personal information) inside and visible while leaving the vehicle unattended, and to always lock their doors when the vehicle is not in use.
Hines also suggests that residents who are going away for the holidays take protective measures to avoid home invasion while away. These include keeping curtains closed to prevent anyone from seeing expensive items, stopping deliveries from arriving at home to prevent a pileup of boxes on the porch, and generally being careful about discussing extended trips in public or on social media.
