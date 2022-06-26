Michael Roach, son of Michael and Sheila Roach of Emporia, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms.
He received one of 15 scholarships given this year to children of Perdue employees and independent contract farmers. Winners were selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community involvement. The $75,000 scholarship program is part of the company’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.
Roach will attend Virginia Tech in Blacksburg to pursue a degree in forestry. Ranked 13th in his class, he graduated from Southampton High School in Courtland with a weighted GPA of 4.31.
Roach was an eight-year member of Boy Scouts, earning the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.
“One of the best decisions of my life was to continue with the Boy Scouts,” said Roach. “I have made so many friends along the way and have learned many things that will help me throughout life. For three years, I was the leader of my troop and the leadership skills I acquired will stay with me throughout my life. My dad was my Scout leader, and I would like to follow in his footsteps and be a Scout leader in the future.”
Roach wishes to pursue a career in forestry.
“Where I live there are plenty of timber companies around,” said Roach. “I would like to stay close to home and I can see myself working at one of these places so that I can stay around the community that I love. I am ready for my adventure to begin with college and becoming more educated in the forestry field.”
