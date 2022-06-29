School is out, and summer camp is officially in at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, which kick-started its annual “Camp Y-Abunga” for children and teenagers from preschool through eighth grade.
The Family YMCA has separate “Y-Abunga” camps for teenagers, school-aged children, and preschoolers. In the first week, the theme for the teenagers is “All About Us,” where campers will “do lots of team building activities to help [them] make friends and get reacquainted with old ones.”
For pre-school and school kids, the themes are “Summer Fiesta” and “Hawaiian Hullaballoo”, respectively.
Throughout the summer, all three groups will take field trips to fun spots throughout Virginia, such as Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach, Gnome & Raven Escape Room in Richmond, Swaders Sports Park in Prince George, and even a Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball game.
All three groups also feature bi-weekly trips to the public pool at the Community Youth Center on Tuesday and Friday, as well as “Tie Dye Tuesday”.
While it’s not too late to register for Camp Y-abunga, spaces are limited. If you’re interested in signing up, contact the Family YMCA of Emporia/Greensville as soon as possible at (434) 348-9622.
Camp Y-abunga concludes on Aug. 26.
