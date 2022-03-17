At last week’s meeting of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, the Virginia Association of Counties officially recognized all four members of the board for completing VACo’s Certified Supervisors’ Program.
The Certified County Supervisors’ Program was created in 2006 to “enhance the leadership and decision-making skills of county supervisors in the Commonwealth,” as stated on VACo’s webpage.
The program consists of five courses which comprise 65 hours of in-classroom instruction and 35 hours of home study.
The four Greensville County Supervisors — Belinda D. Astrop, James R. Brown, William B. Cain, and Tony M. Conwell — completed the 18-month certification in November, along with 14 other county supervisors from across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Karie Walker, VACo’s Coordinator of Programs and Development, presented the four members with official certificates to mark the occasion.
“It’s very uncommon that you have a community where all of your board members go through this intensive training,” said County Administrator Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge. “So this is very unique to our Board of Supervisors.”
