The Virginia Peanut Festival Pageant included 26 contestants from around the area and was hosted by Shannon Seward at Gold Leaf Commons in Virginia on Sept.19.
Contestants competed in casual wear, masquerade wear, Talent, photogenic, platform, and beauty. The 2021 Baby Miss Peanut festival was Raelyn Johnson. She also took home prizes for best causal wear, best masquerade wear, 2nd runner up in Sponsor queen, and the prettiest smile. Carmen Mason was the first runner-up and took home the prettiest hair. Evelyn Myrick was most photogenic and 3rd runner up. Jade Powell was 4th runner-up.
Charley Edwards took home the title of Miss Virginia Peanut Festival Sponsorship Queen, prettiest dress, and 2nd runner up in Baby Miss. Hunter Wison took home the title of Baby Master Peanut Festival. Daxton Ferguson took home the title of Tiny Master Peanut Festival.
Aerabella Dauphin was crowned the 2021 Tiny Miss Peanut Festival, also winning masquerade wear. Londyn Lundy won the prettiest smile, Malan Wright was 1st runner-up sponsorship queen, Tiny Miss Casual winner, and the winner of prettiest hair. Melanie Hall was the Tiny miss category's most photogenic, Talent, and prettiest Dress winner.
The 2021 Little Miss Peanut Festival was Lucy Alexander. She also took home prizes for the prettiest smile, hair, and most photogenic. Malia Wison was first runner-up and the Masquerade winner. Mckenna Moss was the little miss talent winner and prettiest dress winner. Kalie Bryant was the winner of casual wear.
Emma Moore was crowned Junior Miss Peanut Festival 2021, also winning casual wear, photogenic and prettiest hair. Layla Smith was 1st runner-up, prettiest dress winner, and talent winner. Riley Meyers was 2nd runner up, masquerade winner, and prettiest smile winner. 2021 Teen Miss Peanut Festival was Jade Phan. Jade also took home People's choice, and masquerade winner. Jordan Allen won best smile and most photogenic as well as 1st runner up.
Raigan Alexander won Casual wear. Allie Jarratt won the prettiest hair and dress. Macaiah Allen was 5yth runner up. Blair Dickens took home Teen Miss Peanut Festival Talent. 2021 Miss Peanut Festival was BriAnna Alexanders, also winning Talent, prettiest hair and dress.
The 2021 Overall Miss Virginia Peanut Festival queen is Jordyn Epps.
