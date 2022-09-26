The very first Grand Marshal for the Virginia Peanut Festival parade was none other than local television icon “Sailor Bob” Griggs, host of a then-popular TV show on channel 12 in Richmond.
This year, the position was filled by a true patriot, ace pilot, and family man who represents southside Virginia proudly — retired United States Navy Commander William H. Poarch.
During his 24-year career as a naval pilot, Poarch accumulated over 5,000 hours of flight, serving on bases in Virginia, Maine, Florida, Texas, Rhode Island, Morocco, and Iceland, as well as the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid.
After retiring from the Navy, but continued to pursue aviation as a career, flying for PEOPLExpress, Continental, and All Nippon Airways and logging more than 12,000 hours in Learjets, DC-10s, Boeing 727s and 747s.
While working for Continental, he was instrumental in bringing nearly 100 high school children home from war-torn Bosnia-Herzegovina to the United States. In 1994, he was recognized as the airline’s Flight Operations Department Employee of the Year.
His final flight took place on Sept. 30, 2001, when he flew a Continental Airlines DC-10 to its final resting place in the aircraft “boneyard” in the Mojave Desert.
