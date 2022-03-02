Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne is a crucial figure in the Virginia’s Crossroads tourism group. In 2018, Emporia-Greensville joined the consortium of communities designed to market area tourism.
“In 2018, Emporia and Greensville County decided that since we are partners in the Virginia Growth Alliance, we have a lot more in common with Brunswick and Mecklenburg than we do with people that are north of us or to the east of us.”
The group was known as the Virginia Retreat. Municipalities within the consortium. The then 10-county group stretched as far northwest as Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. The addition of Emporia-Greensville adds to the rich history.
Confederate general Robert E. Lee’s April 9, 1865 surrender to Union General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Courthouse effectively marked the end of the Civil War. Emporia-Greensville has a rich history in the War between the States.
In early December of 1864, federal troops led by General Gouverner Warren marched to Belfield to destroy the railroad and cut off the supply line to Lee’s troops. The North Carolina Reserve and other southern forces repelled the attack forcing Warren to retire and return to Petersburg. Railroads played a vital role in the war effort.
It was not the first federal military action seeking to cut off the Confederate supply line in the region. In late June of 1864, Union generals August Kautz and James H. Wilson crossed the Nottoway River. They reached the Stony Creek Depot on the Wilmington-Weldon Railroad. Southern General Wade Hampton’s forces forced the federal troops to retreat north.
Between 2005-08 cadets from West Point visited the area to follow the Wilson-Kautz raid to study the military plans and execution of the event.
“What the North wanted to do is close off all the railroads going to Petersburg,” Hawthorne said. “You wouldn’t believe how many side-piece railroads there were at that time. They found them all over Lunenburg County.”
Hawthorne describes Emporia-Greensville as gold for history buffs. Eighteen historical metal markers line Main St. in Emporia. Village View is another historic site in the community. The EGRA Park, Golden Leaf Commons, Meherrin, and Nottoway Rivers are other tourist sites.
The Greensville County Training School is one of a dozen sites recently added to the Virginia Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail. More than 50 sites mark the driving trail for tourists in southern Virginia. Some of the sites are homes. Others are old churches, school buildings, and park areas.
The majority of Virginia Civil Rights in Education Trail stops represent a history of education for African-American youth. Neighboring Brunswick County contains Fort Christanna. Hawthorne said it is the only site on the trail documented to educate Native American children.
Emporia and Greensville County received $70,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for tourism. Emporia did not suffer as severely as local leaders thought it could have during the pandemic. Hotel and restaurant tax receipts fell only slightly. Hawthorne attributes the location as a positive.
Emporia has many hotels, restaurants, and brand-name businesses for a city of its size. The connection to Interstate 95 and Hwy. 58 is a factor in companies coming to the community. The Petersburg-Richmond area is a short drive northward. Virginia Beach is a short drive eastward.
“This is a centerpoint,” Hawthorne said. “This is a crossroads, which is why I was very happy the new name they chose is Virginia’s Crossroads.”
Hawthorne, Emporia, and Greensville County leaders hope to capture tourist dollars due to the location and history of the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.