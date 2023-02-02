RICHMOND— Del. H. Otto Waschmann introduced HJR 557 Thursday Celebrating the life of F. Woodrow Harris, who served on the Emporia City Council representing District 4 for more than 30 years. Harris died suddenly on Sept. 9.
The resolution reads:
WHEREAS, F. Woodrow Harris, esteemed public servant, accomplished chess champion, and beloved member of the Emporia community, died on September 9, 2022; and
WHEREAS, F. “Woody” Harris graduated from Greensville County High School before earning a bachelor’s degree with a double major in political science and sociology from the University of Richmond in 1979; and
WHEREAS, in his professional life, Woody Harris most recently held the position of director of the 6th District Court Service Unit of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, overseeing the provision of domestic and delinquent intake services and services relating to juvenile probation and parole in Emporia, Hopewell, and the Counties of Brunswick, Greensville, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex; and
WHEREAS, Woody Harris proudly and tirelessly served his constituents as a member of the Emporia City Council representing District 4 since 1988 and as vice mayor of the city, contributing greatly to the municipality’s growth and development over the past 34 years; and
WHEREAS, Woody Harris supported the efforts of and served on various local, state, and regional boards and commissions, including the State Executive Council for Comprehensive Services for At-Risk Youth and Families, to which he was appointed by Governor James S. Gilmore III in 2001; and
WHEREAS, Woody Harris generously offered his leadership and expertise to several prominent organizations dedicated to bettering the community, including the Crater Planning District Commission and the Southside Regional Jail Authority, and he served as president of the Virginia Municipal League from 2001 to 2002; and
WHEREAS, Woody Harris was a noted chess champion who fostered the success of the sport by providing leadership for state, national, and international chess federations, including as secretary of the U.S. Chess Federation from 1984 to 1987; and
WHEREAS, in honor of Woody Harris’ memory and the impact he had on the Emporia community, flags at all City of Emporia facilities were flown at half-staff following the announcement of his death; and
WHEREAS, Woody Harris will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his loving wife of 23 years, Carla, and by numerous other family members and friends; now, therefore, be it
RESOLVED by the House of Delegates, the Senate concurring, That the General Assembly hereby note with great sadness the loss of F. Woodrow Harris, a treasured member of the Emporia community whose commitment to his city, the Commonwealth, and the country inspired all who knew him; and, be it
RESOLVED FURTHER, That the Clerk of the House of Delegates prepare a copy of this resolution for presentation to the family of F. Woodrow Harris as an expression of the General Assembly’s respect for his memory.
