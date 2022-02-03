It’s been nearly a year since the Washington Park Community Center reopened to the community. Washington Park Associates, LLC youth programs are growing by the day.
Program Director Willie Gillus hosted a youth athletic camp in the summer. It’s a small part of the multidirectional participation roadmap for Emporia-Greensville youth.
“We’re teaching kids there are other opportunities such as drafting, and mason work run by Randall Turner,” Gillus said. “We also have a wellness program, and a mentorship program run by Bobby Clayton. We’re excited about what we are doing.”
The first phase of a new weight room is complete. Students are already taking advantage by pumping iron at the center. Putting in a turf field and fixing the baseball field is planned for the near future.
Strong academic habits are an essential piece of the WPA mission. Career and Technical Education (CTE) blends well with the mentorship portion of the WPA methods of helping area youth. Gillus said the WPA creates opportunities for kids and opportunities at the center.
Gillus tells youth they can dream big and go far in life. He is a former professional athlete that played football in the NFL and Canadian Football League. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, former professional NASCAR drivers Hermie and Elliott Sadler spoke with area youth about preparation for the next step. The Sadlers’ and Gillus share a common thread with the young audience before them. They all grew up in Emporia-Greensville. The local legends emphasized preparation in every aspect of the kids’ lives. Schoolwork is the first test of discipline. Being careful of what one posts on social media is another priority.
LaVar Arrington, former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker for the Washington Redskins told his story to the youth in attendance. Arrington emphasized similar instructions to the kids. Hermie said similar meetings are planned to give direction to the kids. It’s another piece to an effort that is already helping Gillus and the WPA.
“The county of Greensville is very supportive of what we are doing,” Gillus said. “Our board members are strong, and energetic about what we are doing. We are partnering with other programs to give kids a chance.”
