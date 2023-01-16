City resident Elaine Bensaia told the Emporia City Council members she was surprised to find a letter from the treasurer’s office saying she was late on her real estate taxes. She said she sent the check and has a 30-year track record of paying all her bills on time without an added late fee. Bensaia seeks relief in today’s economic landscape.
District 7 Councilwoman Yolanda Hines seeks a solution for Bensaia and others in the same boat.
“Back in July I proposed that we delay the penalties and interest on the personal property tax,” Hines said. “I’m going to ask that we do the same for the real estate tax. I know Brunswick extended theirs until Feb. 10, and Sussex to March 16.”
Hines recently heard several constituents asking for relief on their real estate tax bills. City Council members were hesitant to make a quick decision without time to determine the impact it would create for the city. Treasurer Karen Taylor said it would be a mistake to change the rules this late in the game. She would have been fine if the tax extension deadline had been made in November.
“I think that this late in the game by being a month since the bills were due would be a bad idea to do an extension now,” Taylor said. “We’ve had people that paid late. They paid the penalty and paid the interest.”
City Council members discussed the ramifications of adding a temporary moratorium on the penalties and interest for the real estate taxes coming in after the deadline. They determined that those who paid the penalties would have to be reimbursed.
Bensaia said she could pay the taxes along with the penalties and interest. However, many of her friends are not in a position to do so due to the impact of inflation.
“My friends couldn’t go to North Carolina Because they couldn’t afford to pay for the gas,” she said. “My elderly friends are waiting in line at the food bank for boxes of food. Some of my friends are older and have lost their jobs. What are you going to do to give us relief?”
The Emporia City Council is scheduled to revisit the issue during the next City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Council Chambers of the municipal building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.