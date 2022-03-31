Dozens of concerned citizens gathered in the meeting room of Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia to air their frustrations with the current state of the Emporia Post Office at a special “town hall” event on Saturday morning.
Although the town hall event was only an hour long, there were plenty of grievances to air. For months, the post office has been beset by backups, late deliveries, and staff shortages, all of which peaked over the holiday season and into the new year.
Due to a variety of factors including — but not limited to — the omicron variant of COVID-19, fewer postal workers were left to deliver more mail over the holiday season, as multitudes of employees were either fired, out sick, or quit. Some residents have reported receiving not receiving bills until after the day they were due, resulting in late fees. Others were unable to retrieve their mail from P.O. boxes or receive their copies of the Independent-Messenger.
The office of Representative A. Donald McEachin (D-4th), who administered this town hall, has had to bear the brunt of citizens’ complaints.
“Since 2016, the [U.S.] Post Office has literally been the bane of my existence,” said McEachin. “To a certain extent, it’s been like playing Whack-a-Mole.”
McEachin was joined by Traci Miller, the Post Office Operations Manager for this part of Virginia, who personally apologized for the recent snafus.
“Frankly, the post office…our mission is to bind the nation through communication, and quite frankly, we did an awful job in Emporia with that commitment,” said Miller.
Greensville County Board of Supervisors member Belinda Astrop testified that the Emporia Post Office is not alone in struggling to serve the public. Her own local post office in Skippers has suffered staffing shortages which have forced them to close early on some days.
“Skippers has not been staffed the way it should,” said Astrop. “We are currently in the process of hiring. We are borrowing resources from the Franklin post office and outlying areas so it can get better.”
Most at the town hall agreed that mail delivery in Emporia has improved since the dark days of January, thanks to the efforts of an interim postmaster. However, Richard E. Pearson, the owner of Pearson Funeral Home who has been on the front lines of the post office issue for nearly a year, expressed concern over whether or not these positive changes would last.
“Are these improvements temporary, or are they going to be permanent?” asked Pearson. “Because there are several employees who I’ve been communicating with that tell me they want to come back, but they’re not going to come back until there is a commitment for the changes to be permanent.”
Miller implied that there would be more town hall meetings such as this in the future, and expressed hope that the next one would bring good news.
