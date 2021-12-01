A Christmas event formed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have become an annual holiday tradition in Emporia. For the second year in a row, the Emporia Police Department will distribute food and gifts to disadvantaged children and families in the town of Emporia as part of the Blue Christmas charity event on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
"This is just one of many ways the officers of the Police Department are able to give back in the community while making a positive impact when doing it,” said Captain Jerry Wright.
Families are encouraged to fill out a form which can be obtained at the Emporia Police building at 310 Budd St. Forms must be returned to the Police Department by Dec. 10. The only stipulation is that the affected family must live within the city limits of Emporia.
As with last year’s event, the families who are chosen will have the option of picking up their gifts at the police station or having their gifts delivered to their home by an E.P.D. officer.
At last year’s Blue Christmas event, 46 children from 18 families received a generous donation from the Emporia Police Department — a package of food containing turkey, dressing, instant mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, canned vegetables, pancake mix, and cereal, along with assorted other gifts such as clothes and games.
Last December, E.P.D. Chief Ricky Pinksaw conceived Blue Christmas as a replacement for its annual “Kids-N-Cops” shopping event. Like so many events last year, Kids-N-Cops was canceled due to the pandemic. The funds for the initial Blue Christmas event came from the E.P.D.’s “No Shave for Charity” program. Any officer that chooses to wear facial hair pays $20 per month into the “No Shave” fund, and at year’s end, that money is distributed back into the community in some form.
