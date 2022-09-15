Southside Regional Jail has named Corporal Elanda Walker its Employee of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2022, for demonstrating “hard work, loyalty, and dedication” in the line of duty.
For Walker, it’s a just reward for nine years of hard work at Southside Regional Jail, eight of which have been spent as corporal at the facility. This is her second “employee of the quarter” award, after earning her first in the summer of 2020.
Before going to Southside, Walker worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections at the Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron.
As Corporal, Walker primarily transports the inmates from place to place within the jail facility. Walker also helps out in the records department from time to time.
“My number one priority job is transportation,” said Cpl. Walker. “We have to take [the inmates] for appointments, take them out for emergency runs. And if I’m not busy doing transportation, I help out on shift doing what I need to do.”
For Walker, the most important part of the job is making sure all of the employees under her command are ready in case of a crisis and making sure they “get the proper training they need.”
