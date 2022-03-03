For anybody who calls the Emporia Police Department, don’t be surprised when you hear a new set of voices on the other end.
Three new communications officers joined the department last month — Ja’meshia Peterson, Amanda Capps and Lisa Moore. The three have filled badly-needed positions within the E.P.D. which have been vacant since November, when the previous communications officers - Lisa Franz, Tamika Urquhart, and Lindsey Reedy — departed.
“They will be a great addition and asset to the police department,” wrote Police Chief Ricky A. Pinksaw on the department’s Facebook page. “Please join me in congratulating them as they begin their careers with the Emporia Police Department.”
